    Proclamation Signing at CFAS [Image 3 of 5]

    Proclamation Signing at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at CFAS April 3, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

