JMSDF Sasebo District 70th Anniversary

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), attends the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District’s spring gathering celebrating its 70th anniversary at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

