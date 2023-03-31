Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Sasebo District 70th Anniversary

    JMSDF Sasebo District 70th Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), attends the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District’s spring gathering celebrating its 70th anniversary at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 7718298
    VIRIN: 230401-N-CA060-1011
    Resolution: 5187x3569
    Size: 1000.85 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Sasebo District 70th Anniversary [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    anniversary
    JMSDF
    celebration

