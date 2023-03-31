Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion marksmanship training at Camp Hansen Okinawa [Image 6 of 8]

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion marksmanship training at Camp Hansen Okinawa

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a tactical reload during a shooting drill at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 30 2023. The drills were held to hone Marines’ skills in close quarters combat while testing Marines marksmanship. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

