3rd Reconnaissance Battalion marksmanship training at Camp Hansen Okinawa

U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct shooting drills at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 30 2023. The drills were held to hone Marines’ skills in close quarters combat while testing Marines marksmanship. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

