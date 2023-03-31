YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2023) – Sailors Assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Security Military Working Dog Section pose for a group photo following a series of training exercises. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7718172
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-BB059-1573
|Resolution:
|5732x3825
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Training [Image 15 of 15], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
