    CFAY Military Working Dog Training [Image 12 of 15]

    CFAY Military Working Dog Training

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2023) – Master-at-Arms Second Class Nicholas Willging demonstrates training exercises with his assigned military working dog onboard Commander, Feet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 01:36
    Photo ID: 7718169
    VIRIN: 230330-N-BB059-1510
    Resolution: 6570x4385
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    mwd
    navy
    cfay
    k9

