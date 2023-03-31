YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2023) – Master-at-Arms Second Class Nicholas Willging and Master-at-Arms Second Class Christian Martinez train with military working dog Ttibor onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 01:36 Photo ID: 7718162 VIRIN: 230330-N-BB059-1183 Resolution: 5427x3622 Size: 5.03 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Training [Image 15 of 15], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.