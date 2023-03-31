US AND ROK MARINES PRACTICE MINE DETECTION

ROK Marines with 2nd ROK Marine Division, Engineer 1st Company, practice mine detection during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 at Josa-ri, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

