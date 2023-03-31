Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US AND ROK MARINES PRACTICE MINE DETECTION [Image 4 of 7]

    US AND ROK MARINES PRACTICE MINE DETECTION

    JOSA-RI, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.1677

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    ROK Marine Corps. Cpl. Yeo-sep Woo with 2nd ROK Marine Division, Engineer 1st Company, practices mine detection during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 at Josa-ri, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 12.03.1677
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7718065
    VIRIN: 230226-M-CC164-1480
    Resolution: 5203x7801
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: JOSA-RI, 47, KR
    This work, US AND ROK MARINES PRACTICE MINE DETECTION [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ST MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC NEWS
    KMEP 23.1

