    USS Makin Island flight deck operations during sunset [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Makin Island flight deck operations during sunset

    AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    KOREA STRAIT (March 31, 2023) – A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) signals to a Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the Makin Island, March 31, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the Makin Island and the amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 7717994
    VIRIN: 230331-M-VS123-1043
    Resolution: 6160x4107
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island flight deck operations during sunset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Marines
    13th MEU
    MKI
    VMFA 122
    F35s

