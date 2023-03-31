POHANG, Republic of Korea (March 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sebastian Gomez an infantryman with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security while a Republic of Korea Marine throws a practice grenade during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training, March 29. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:26 Photo ID: 7717983 VIRIN: 230329-M-QS584-1041 Resolution: 5671x3781 Size: 2.27 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU Ssang Yong MOUT Training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.