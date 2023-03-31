Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU Ssang Yong MOUT Training [Image 3 of 6]

    13th MEU Ssang Yong MOUT Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    POHANG, Republic of Korea (March 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael McFadden an infantryman with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clears a room alongside with Republic of Korea Marines during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training, March 29. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 7717982
    VIRIN: 230329-M-QS584-1033
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 13th MEU Ssang Yong MOUT Training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOUT
    Republic of Korea
    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    LPD 23
    Ssang Yong

