13th MEU Ssang Yong MOUT Training

POHANG, Republic of Korea (March 29, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael McFadden an infantryman with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clears a room alongside with Republic of Korea Marines during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training, March 29. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)
