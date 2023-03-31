Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea servicemembers eating meals aboard USS Makin Island [Image 3 of 3]

    Republic of Korea servicemembers eating meals aboard USS Makin Island

    AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    KOREA STRAIT (March 30, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Sebastian Ruiz, left, a cyber mission element operator with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sgt. Maj. Elena Rodriguez, sergeant major of the 13th MEU, eat dinner with Republic of Korea servicemembers aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 30, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 7717979
    VIRIN: 230330-M-VS123-2004
    Resolution: 6117x4078
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea servicemembers eating meals aboard USS Makin Island [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chow
    Navy
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    13th MEU
    MKI

