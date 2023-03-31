Republic of Korea servicemembers eating meals aboard USS Makin Island

KOREA STRAIT (March 30, 2023) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Luke Jenkins, the command master chief of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), eats dinner with Republic of Korea servicemembers aboard the USS Makin Island, March 30, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

