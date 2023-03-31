Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct weapons fundamental training at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, April 1, 2023. This training teaches airmen weapon familiarization, safety, transitions, shooting on the move and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7717749
|VIRIN:
|230402-Z-UY850-1179
|Resolution:
|2490x3742
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Fundamental Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
