    Weapons Fundamental Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Weapons Fundamental Training

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct weapons fundamental training at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, April 1, 2023. This training teaches airmen weapon familiarization, safety, transitions, shooting on the move and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    This work, Weapons Fundamental Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

