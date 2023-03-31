Maj. Paul D. Fukuda took command of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) during an assumption of command ceremony held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2023.

Fukudu was joined by his family to include one proud Pacific Warrior, his son, Airman First Class Waika Fukudu, a medic with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.1680 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7717723 VIRIN: 230401-F-QR787-1065 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.