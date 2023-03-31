Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Aerial Port Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    48th Aerial Port Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.1680

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Maj. Paul D. Fukuda took command of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) during an assumption of command ceremony held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2023.
    Fukudu was joined by his family to include one proud Pacific Warrior, his son, Airman First Class Waika Fukudu, a medic with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.1680
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 7717723
    VIRIN: 230401-F-QR787-1065
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawai
    Air Force Reserve
    48th Aerial Port Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT