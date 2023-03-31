Maj. Paul D. Fukuda took command of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) during an assumption of command ceremony held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 1, 2023.
Fukudu was joined by his family to include one proud Pacific Warrior, his son, Airman First Class Waika Fukudu, a medic with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7717723
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-QR787-1065
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
