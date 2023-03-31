NC Air National Guard Honors Their Fallen

Bryan Somerville plays the bagpipes during the annual Memorial Wall Dedication ceremony held at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport base, April 2, 2023. The Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony allows friends and family members of fallen Airmen to celebrate their legacy. Each fallen Airmen's name is etched into granite stone and family is invited to transpose, via paper, the etchings as keepsakes.

