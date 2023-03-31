Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Air National Guard Honors Their Fallen [Image 3 of 5]

    NC Air National Guard Honors Their Fallen

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Bryan Somerville plays the bagpipes during the annual Memorial Wall Dedication ceremony held at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport base, April 2, 2023. The Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony allows friends and family members of fallen Airmen to celebrate their legacy. Each fallen Airmen's name is etched into granite stone and family is invited to transpose, via paper, the etchings as keepsakes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:11
    Photo ID: 7717388
    VIRIN: 230402-Z-RS771-1060
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.69 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Air National Guard Honors Their Fallen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies
    Memorial Wall Dedication

