    A Day in the Life [Image 2 of 2]

    A Day in the Life

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Aaron Iverson, from Chicago, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, inspects personal electronic equipment for shipboard use, April 1, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Electrical Safety

