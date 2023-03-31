Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Aaron Iverson, from Chicago, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, inspects personal electronic equipment for shipboard use, April 1, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7717061
|VIRIN:
|230401-N-XQ548-1028
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
