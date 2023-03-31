Airmen with the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron level a patch from a rapid runway repair operation during the Lobo Trident exercise at Hector Field, North Dakota March 31, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7717042
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-QG092-1043
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|25.39 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT