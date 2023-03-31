Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Lobo Trident 2023

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron level a patch from a rapid runway repair operation during the Lobo Trident exercise at Hector Field, North Dakota March 31, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information)

    This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Lobo Trident
    Hector Field

