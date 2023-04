Lobo Trident 2023

Airmen with the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron level a patch from a rapid runway repair operation during the Lobo Trident exercise at Hector Field, North Dakota March 31, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information)

