    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    KOREA STRAIT

    11.03.1626

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    KOREA STRAIT (March 31, 2023) Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1648, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, departs the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26), March 31. LCUs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Crops, using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore to create a more lethal force. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.1626
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 7716955
    VIRIN: 230331-N-YT019-1129
    Resolution: 5328x3552
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha

