KOREA STRAIT (March 31, 2023) Sailors prepare to launch Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1648, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, from the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26), March 29. LCUs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore to create a more lethal force. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.1626 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 7716954 VIRIN: 230331-N-YT019-1095 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 590.07 KB Location: KOREA STRAIT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.