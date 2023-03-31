KOREA STRAIT (March 31, 2023) Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Philip Reeve, behind, speaks with Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman Matthew Landwerlen on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), March 31. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commanders around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

