Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, connect a span wire during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), March 30, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

