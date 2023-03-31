Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, take in line from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), during a replenishment-at-sea March 30, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)
March 30, 2023
04.01.2023
|7716715
|230331-N-NU634-1134
|3859x2568
|1.1 MB
|US
|0
|0
