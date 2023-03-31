Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance [Image 3 of 6]

    Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.1680

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Adolfo Soto, from Chicago, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs routine maintenance on a MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 30, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.1680
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 7716713
    VIRIN: 230331-N-NU634-1053
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 681.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Maintenance
    Maintenance
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    HSC 9
    U.S. Navy
    Aviation
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT