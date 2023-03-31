Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Adolfo Soto, from Chicago, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs routine maintenance on a MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 30, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.1680 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:56 Photo ID: 7716712 VIRIN: 230331-N-NU634-1027 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 623.7 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.