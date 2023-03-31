Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    Replenishment-at-Sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.1680

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Chisholm, from Fairbanks, Alaska, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, establishes comms with the bridge during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), March 30, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    Date Taken: 08.22.1680
