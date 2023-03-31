Assemble the Underway Replenishment Detail

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), sits at the helm during a replenishment-at-sea March 22, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

