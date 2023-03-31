Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assemble the Underway Replenishment Detail [Image 1 of 7]

    Assemble the Underway Replenishment Detail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson  

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), sits at the helm during a replenishment-at-sea March 22, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:25
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    This work, Assemble the Underway Replenishment Detail [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    USN
    RAS: Replenishment-at-sea

