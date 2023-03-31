Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS McFaul Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson  

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188), March 25, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:20
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    COMPTUEX
    USN
    Replenishment-at-sea

