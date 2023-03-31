ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188), March 25, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 11:20
|Photo ID:
|7716436
|VIRIN:
|230325-N-QA919-2015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
