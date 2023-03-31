ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023), Seaman Recruit Temitayo Hassan, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), uses a baton during a security reaction forces training scenario March 25, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Emilee McMahon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 7716420 VIRIN: 230325-N-QA919-5150 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 2.82 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts Security Forces Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.