    USS McFaul Conducts Security Forces Training [Image 2 of 6]

    USS McFaul Conducts Security Forces Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson  

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Dominic Gerace, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), uses a baton during a security reaction forces training scenario. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Emilee McMahon)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 7716416
    VIRIN: 230325-N-QA919-4300
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    This work, USS McFaul Conducts Security Forces Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    COMPTUEX
    USN

