A gratitude wall from a Break the Silence Campaign event sits at the dining facility at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2022. PSAB’s Break the Silence Campaign consisted of a dining facility gratitude wall in November, a Winter Solstice ‘Rise from the Ashes’ bonfire ceremony in December, a ‘Let Your Light Shine’ stargazing event in January and a Spoken Word Poetry event in March. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.1674
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7716414
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-UO935-1003
|Resolution:
|1161x1536
|Size:
|341.61 KB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PSAB ‘Breaks the Silence’ through Spoken Word event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PSAB ‘Breaks the Silence’ through Spoken Word event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT