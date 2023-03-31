Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB ‘Breaks the Silence’ through Spoken Word event [Image 4 of 4]

    PSAB ‘Breaks the Silence’ through Spoken Word event

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.11.1674

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A gratitude wall from a Break the Silence Campaign event sits at the dining facility at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2022. PSAB’s Break the Silence Campaign consisted of a dining facility gratitude wall in November, a Winter Solstice ‘Rise from the Ashes’ bonfire ceremony in December, a ‘Let Your Light Shine’ stargazing event in January and a Spoken Word Poetry event in March. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.11.1674
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 7716414
    VIRIN: 230401-F-UO935-1003
    Resolution: 1161x1536
    Size: 341.61 KB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, PSAB ‘Breaks the Silence’ through Spoken Word event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    SAPR
    U.S. Air Force
    Spoken Word
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

