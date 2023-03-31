230331-N-SK738-2042 IONIAN SEA (March 31, 2023) Aviation Ordananceman Airman Gavin Blank, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), tests the functionality of equipment, March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7716232
|VIRIN:
|230331-N-SK738-2042
|Resolution:
|3414x5121
|Size:
|832.65 KB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
