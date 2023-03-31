230331-N-SK738-2014 IONIAN SEA (March 31, 2023) Aviation Ordananceman Airman Adrien Harmon, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77, does maintenance on helicopter parts, March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 09:31 Photo ID: 7716229 VIRIN: 230331-N-SK738-2014 Resolution: 4314x6039 Size: 910.71 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.