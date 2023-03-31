230331-N-SK738-1017 IONIAN SEA (March 31, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christopher Paredes, left, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Shamir Pettaway, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), conduct bridge operations while transiting the Strait of Messina, March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

VIRIN: 230331-N-SK738-1017