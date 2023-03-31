Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230331-N-IX644-1078 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 31, 2023) Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, install a weapons pylon on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), March 31, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

