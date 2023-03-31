Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Messina [Image 1 of 15]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Messina

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230331-N-IX644-1002 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 31, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), transits the Strait of Messina with the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Messina [Image 15 of 15], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

