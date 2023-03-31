230331-N-IX644-1002 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 31, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), transits the Strait of Messina with the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7716216 VIRIN: 230331-N-IX644-1002 Resolution: 4388x6143 Size: 892.21 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Messina [Image 15 of 15], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.