Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill

    TYRRHENIAN SEA

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230322-N-MW880-1057 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Calvin Quinn, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, prepares to fast-rope onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill, March 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 09:33
    Photo ID: 7716211
    VIRIN: 230322-N-MW880-1057
    Resolution: 4480x2987
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    EOD
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT