Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Complete Boarding Drill

230322-N-MW880-1057 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Calvin Quinn, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, prepares to fast-rope onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill, March 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

