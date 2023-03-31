230330-N-OX847-1191 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 30, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Jacob Renfrow, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), performs a takedown technique during a Security Reaction Force Bravo training exercise, March 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023
Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA