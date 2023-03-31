Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 5]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    TYRRHENIAN SEA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230330-N-SK738-2034 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 30, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Blake Shermer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses tools to guide a piece of wood through a saw, March 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

