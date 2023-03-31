230330-N-SK738-2009 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 30, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Blake Shermer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), saws wood, March 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 7716176 VIRIN: 230330-N-SK738-2009 Resolution: 5574x3981 Size: 807.87 KB Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.