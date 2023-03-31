230330-N-EL850-1008 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 30, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Annabelle Caldwell, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cuts Chief Information Specialist Grant Perkins’ hair, March 30, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

