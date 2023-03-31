Republic of Korea Marine Lieutenant General Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, receives a challenge coin from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on March 28, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:57 Photo ID: 7716164 VIRIN: 230328-M-VS123-1027 Resolution: 5688x3792 Size: 3.04 MB Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.