Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island [Image 2 of 5]

    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island

    AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Republic of Korea Marine Lieutenant General Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, visits the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on March 28, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7716161
    VIRIN: 230328-M-VS123-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island
    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island
    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island
    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island
    ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Navy
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    13th MEU
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT