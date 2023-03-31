Republic of Korea Marine Lieutenant General Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, visits the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on March 28, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 05:57
|Photo ID:
|7716161
|VIRIN:
|230328-M-VS123-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert
