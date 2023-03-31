ROK Commandant visits USS Makin Island

Republic of Korea Marine Lieutenant General Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, converses with leaders from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and Amphibious Squadron 7 on March 28, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

