    13th MEU Marines utilize Greedy Gumbo [Image 2 of 6]

    13th MEU Marines utilize Greedy Gumbo

    AT SEA, SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos Rojo, left, and Cpl. Matthew Ortiz, both reconnaissance Marines with Reconnaissance Company, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take photos of foreign boats aboard an MV-22B Osprey, Feb. 13, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked on the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    This work, 13th MEU Marines utilize Greedy Gumbo [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

