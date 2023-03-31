SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sebastian Perez, a digital wideband system maintainer with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up a greedy gumbo aboard an MV-22B Osprey, Feb. 13, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked on the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.1676 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:57 Photo ID: 7716148 This work, 13th MEU Marines utilize Greedy Gumbo [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS