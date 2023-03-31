Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 1 work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCB 1 work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency

    NORWAY

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    OSLO, Norway (March 15, 2023) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Nordic and personnel from Forsvarsbygg, the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency (NDEA), partnered together to conduct training on multiple cold weather construction efforts on Evenes Air Station and Ramsund Naval Base, Norway, March 15, 2023. CTF 68 headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet. (Norway courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7716137
    VIRIN: 230315-N-NO901-1002-N
    Resolution: 1000x750
    Size: 403.06 KB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 Work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency
    NMCB 1 work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    NORWAY
    CTF 68
    RH019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT